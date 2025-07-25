How to Build a Self-Driving Global Trade Network

Highlights
Coupa aims to eliminate payment friction through network wallets, offering real-time visibility and financial intelligence.
A unified digital platform with radical connectivity enables real-time collaboration between buyers and suppliers, driving smarter decisions, better forecasting and alignment with strategic goals.
Coupa envisions a future where procurement and supply chains are fully autonomous, powered by AI agents trained on massive real-world business data to streamline everything from sourcing to payment.
Watch more: Building the Autonomous Global Trade Network: The Future of Connected Procurement
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, Coupa, Featured News, global trade, News, procurement, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Summer School Series 2025, video