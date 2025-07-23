Banks Eye Quantum Innovations as Big Tech Chases AI Talent

Highlights
Quantum computing is emerging as a priority for financial institutions, with firms like JPMorgan Chase investing in pilots and even poaching talent.
Quantum is being positioned as future financial infrastructure, offering first-mover advantages for institutions willing to invest ahead of commercial maturity.
Technological advancements are lowering barriers to entry, shifting from pure research to medium-term operational applications such as risk modeling, fraud detection, and portfolio optimization.
While headlines trumpet the nine-figure paydays big tech firms are laying out for artificial intelligence (AI) talent, a different resource war is underway in the board rooms of financial institutions (FIs).