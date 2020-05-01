eBay’s Charitable Efforts Amid The Coronavirus

eBay’s Q1 earnings results detailed a series of crosscurrents in different businesses, which added up to some modest gains. Its core business was down in the U.S., with an increase in the last two weeks of the quarter as shelter-in-place orders came into effect throughout the world. The firm has also spent a sizable amount of funds on what it referred to as coronavirus-related expenses, as its foundation donated to nonprofits throughout the world. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

15M: Minimum number of listings to date that eBay has removed or blocked for false health claims or price gouging.

4 percent: Amount by which eBay’s core business was down in the U.S. year over year.

$3M: Minimum amount the eBay Foundation has donated in grants to nonprofits around the world.

$2.37B: eBay’s revenue in the first quarter.

$1M: Maximum amount eBay matched in donations made by U.S. customers to Feeding America, Direct Relief and Opportunity Fund.