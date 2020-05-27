Travel Payments

Croatia Awaits Tourists, But Finds Few Takers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Croatia Awaits Tourists, But Finds Few Takers

Owners of yachts and campsites on Croatia’s scenic Adriatic coast are hoping their isolation in the Mediterranean country will attract tourists, Reuters reported. The nation’s lockdown eased in late April, two weeks after the tourist season should have begun.

But in the Dalmatian port of Krilo-Jesenice, dozens of boats are docked and campsites are nearly empty.

“Sadly, we’re still stuck here waiting for the first guests,” Denis Grubisa, owner of the Black Swan yacht, which can accommodate 38, told the news service. “We hope guests will start pouring in from late June or early July.”

Last month, the International Association of Travel Agents Network (IATAN) reported that four million international flights have been canceled, affecting 590 million passengers. During the week of May 17, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that 1.8 million passengers passed through their gates, compared to 17.6 million for the same week in 2019.

Not far from Krilo-Jesenice, up the coast near Split, the port city is typically packed with tourists during any other summer, the news service reported. Two couples from Germany at the Stobrec camping facility, which has room for 1,100 campers, said they don’t worry about social distancing.

Tourism accounts for nearly one-fifth of Croatia’s economy. The government expects that number to dwindle by nearly 10 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veljko Ostojic, director of the Croatian Tourist Association, told Reuters that the majority of their guests reach them by car these days. “Safety standards are in line with recommendations by the experts,” he said.

This week, PYMNTS reported that HomeToGo Co-founder and CEO Patrick Andrae isn’t quite convinced that summer vacation 2020 will be canceled. His company is designed to give consumers a single vantage point from which to see listings on sites like VRBO, Airbnb and various smaller home-sharing platforms.

“In general, we are seeing a sharp pick-up in standalone, house-like vacation rentals,” he noted. “That is something people want more and more. It is a priority as the fastest-growing travel segment we see right now…”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.0K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
3.9K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.7K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.1K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

2.9K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
2.9K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.8K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

OECD flags OECD flags
2.8K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

2.7K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.7K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.7K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.6K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.5K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.5K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.5K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic