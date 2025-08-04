Delta Says AI Speeds up Market Analysis to Price Airfares

Highlights
Delta says its AI pricing tool uses aggregated data to support analysts, not to assign individualized fares based on personal details.
The airline said fares are not tied to customer identity and fluctuate based on market factors, not personal “pain points.”
Delta’s letter came in response to three senators’ concerns about potential discriminatory pricing practices tied to its partnership with AI firm Fetcherr.
Delta Air Lines said it is not using artificial intelligence (AI) to set airfares based on an individual passenger’s data, as it seeks to quell growing concerns about how it institutes “personalized pricing.”