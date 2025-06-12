More Than Half of Gen Z Consumers Would Switch Retailers for Self-Checkout

Early stumbles in self-checkout are giving way to a new era of self-service commerce powered by artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, reshaping retail and unlocking new opportunities for businesses.
See More In: artificial intelligence, cantaloupe, checkout conversion, Commerce Transformed: How AI and IoT Are Rebooting Self-Service Retail, data, digital transformation, featured insights, Featured News, Generation Z, Innovation, IOT, News, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News, PYMNTS Study, Retail, Technology, Unattended Retail