The Labor Economy Becomes the Next Payments Innovation Engine
In 2026, the Labor Economy becomes one of the most important sources of economic growth — not despite automation, but because of it. As intelligence scales, demand accelerates for human labor that cannot be abstracted away.
The dominant narrative about artificial intelligence assumes that automation shrinks the need for human workers. History suggests the opposite. Technology replaces discrete tasks, but it expands demand for human work that requires judgment, dexterity, presence and trust.