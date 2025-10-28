Instant Pay Turns Every Payout Into a Loyalty Opportunity

In the instant economy, how fast money moves determines how people work, spend and stay loyal. The new “Money Mobility Ecosystem: Meeting Recipient Expectations in the Instant Economy,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, reveals that speed is no longer a differentiator; it’s a demand. Based on surveys of 340 U.S. business executives and 4,170 U.S. consumers, the report maps the widening gap between how quickly people expect to receive their money and how often businesses actually deliver. Nearly nine in 10 companies have used instant payments for at least one payout type, but most still deploy them inconsistently—a costly blind spot in an era when workers, renters and consumers alike expect their funds now, not later.

The data tells a simple story with major implications: speed equals satisfaction. Sixty-five percent of tip earners, 54% of gig workers and 55% of property owners need same-day access to their funds—and when given the option, they overwhelmingly choose instant. Yet only 36% of platforms consistently offer that option, signaling untapped potential to strengthen relationships, improve retention and recycle funds more quickly through the same ecosystem. The findings underscore how making instant the default can transform not only customer experience but also business performance across industries.

In “Money Mobility Ecosystem: Meeting Recipient Expectations in the Instant Economy,” learn how:

Instant access builds ecosystems of trust. When payments arrive in seconds, workers, vendors and consumers are more likely to stay, spend and re-engage.

Businesses misjudge payout priorities. Companies often offer instant payment for low-stakes rebates and rewards but overlook critical income disbursements where it matters most.

Closing the instant gap creates a competitive advantage. Firms that align payment speed with recipient expectations can convert payouts into powerful tools for loyalty, differentiation and growth.

Together, PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments show how instant money movement is redefining the very fabric of financial relationships—and why the winners in the new economy will be the ones who move fastest.

About the report

“Money Mobility Ecosystem: Meeting Recipient Expectations in the Instant Economy” is based on two studies. The first, conducted from May 16, 2025, to June 12, 2025, surveyed executives at U.S. businesses across 11 industry segments, each with at least $50 million in annual revenue. The second, conducted from June 1, 2025, to June 12, 2025, surveyed 4,170 consumers, including 2,270 disbursement recipients. Our U.S. census-balanced consumer sample is 57.6% female, the average age is 49.8 years and 34.6% have an annual household income of more than $100,000. The report examines instant payment adoption by businesses and consumers.