Instant Pay Turns Every Payout Into a Loyalty Opportunity

In the instant economy, how fast money moves determines how people work, spend and stay loyal. The new “Money Mobility Ecosystem: Meeting Recipient Expectations in the Instant Economy,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, reveals that speed is no longer a differentiator; it’s a demand. Based on surveys of 340 U.S. business executives and 4,170 U.S. consumers, the report maps the widening gap between how quickly people expect to receive their money and how often businesses actually deliver. Nearly nine in 10 companies have used instant payments for at least one payout type, but most still deploy them inconsistently—a costly blind spot in an era when workers, renters and consumers alike expect their funds now, not later.