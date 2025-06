Capchase acquired Vartana to accelerate the product roadmap and market expansion of its tech-powered vendor financing offerings.

The acquisition brings together Vartana’s vendor financing platform and Capchase’s vendor financing for B2B software and hardware companies, the firms said in a Tuesday (June 24) press release.

“This acquisition enables us to provide more B2B vendors with faster approvals before the offer gets to the buyer, deeper system integrations and automated tools that finally match the speed of modern sales and finance teams,” Capchase CEO and co-founder Miguel Fernandez said in the release.

Both Capchase and Vartana have developed full-stack, API- and artificial intelligence-driven platforms that embed into sales workflows and customer relationship management (CRM) systems and automate the vendor and equipment financing process from credit approvals to configuring financing offers, according to the release.

The combined company will offer digitized vendor financing workflows that meet the growing demand from B2B buyers for financing that is integrated directly into their purchase flow, the release said. It will provide the more flexible, tech-enabled financing options sought by vendors, per the release.

Together, the companies have the capacity to grow “far beyond” the thousands of businesses they already support and the hundreds of millions of dollars annually they already finance, the release said.

“We’ve proven that a tech-forward approach to vendor financing works,” Vartana CEO and co-founder Kush Katella said in the release. “Capchase shares our obsession with elegant product design and vendor empowerment, and together, we’ll raise the bar for what this industry can do.”

Capchase said in May 2024 that it secured a 105-million-euro (about $114 million) credit facility warehouse led by Deutsche Bank to support flexible financing for software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in the United Kingdom and Europe.

In September, the company partnered with Stripe to offer a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment method in the United States. The partnership made Capchase’s B2B BNPL for SaaS firms available within Stripe’s financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

Capchase teamed up with WeTransact in November to enable the B2B SaaS providers that use WeTransact’s marketplace platform to use Capchase’s capital and payment services.

