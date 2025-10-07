OpenAI Buys Personal Finance App Roi

OpenAI has acquired artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal finance app Roi.

That’s according to an announcement from Roi co-founder/CEO Sujith Vishwajith last week in a post on social media platform X.

“We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future of software,” Vishwajith wrote.

“This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI.”

According to a report by TechCrunch, the word “we” here applies solely to the CEO, as sources tell that news outlet that he will be the only member of Roi’s four-person team moving over to OpenAI. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and Roi is set to wind down operations and end its service to clients on Oct. 15, the report added.

In other news from the intersection of AI and finance, PYMNTS wrote recently about the shift toward “cognitive banking,” which refers to embedding AI-driven inferencing and pattern recognition on top of permissioned data (transactions, financial behaviors, linked accounts), allowing banks to “shift from reactive servicing to proactive guidance.”

Instead of waiting for customers to scroll through menus or submit queries, cognitive banking systems detect intent, flag opportunities, and offer “next-best actions” — whether that’s a liquidity suggestion, a personalized loan offer, or a fraud alert.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has traced how AI in banking is shifting into its “next era,” where conversational interfaces move from simple Q&A bots to tools that can offer strategic insight and contextual counsel.

Importantly, the research also shows that 75% of bank customers want more personalization and that embedded conversational AI could win back 72% of bank customers by giving them that tailored experience.

“Thus, cognitive banking is not just about automation — it’s about personal relevance, timing and trust,” the report added.

The shift is already happening, PYMNTS said, with Bank of America recently debuting its AskGPS tool, which lets employees in the Global Payments Solutions unit pose simple to complex client questions and get authoritative answers in seconds.

“This breaks from traditional knowledge bases — it’s not just ‘search’ but inference, context and response,” PYMNTS wrote.

