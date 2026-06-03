High Earners Help Banks Take the Lead in Installments

Highlights
Consumers earning $150,000 or more annually use BNPL roughly twice as often as consumers earning less than $50,000.
Credit card installment plans have widened their lead, with usage climbing from 23% to 36% over the past year while BNPL usage remained largely flat.
Young consumers increasingly prefer installment options attached to existing card relationships rather than standalone BNPL products.
Installment lending was once framed as a way to broaden access to credit.
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