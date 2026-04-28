Amazon Expands Connect Service to Cover Supply Chains and HR

Amazon has expanded its Amazon Connect service into four specialized agentic AI solutions.

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The new artificial intelligence (AI) tools, announced by the company’s Amazon Web Services arm Tuesday (April 28), are aimed at logistics workers, human resources, customer service departments, along with a previously announced healthcare offering.

“These new Connect solutions draw on our expertise incorporating agents throughout Amazon’s operations,” the company said, noting the breadth of its experience in supply chain, hiring, custom interactions and its health and pharmacy business.

“We’ve built AI systems not just to think about these challenges but to solve them in the real world, at scale, every single day.”

A central component of this expansion is Amazon Connect Decisions, a tool designed to manage supply chain logistics and forecasting.

The company notes that supply chain disruptions can take weeks to resolve due to fragmented data systems and manual spreadsheet coordination, while its solution uses more than 25 specialized supply chain tools and foundation models from Amazon’s Supply Chain Optimization Technologies (SCOT) to automate these processes

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Amazon Connect Talent is modeled after the company’s internal hiring processes, the release added, citing the company’s annual recruitment of hundreds of thousands of workers for the holiday shopping season.

Amazon Connect Customer — previously known simply as Amazon Connect — has been updated to include “new configuration capabilities that enable organizations to set up conversational AI in weeks, not months, and configure experiences without technical expertise.”

Amazon Connect Health was introduced in March to automate administrative tasks for healthcare providers. As covered here, this tool handles patient verification, scheduling, medical histories, documentation and coding.

The new offerings come as AI agents play an increasingly prominent role in the workplace, as PYMNTS wrote earlier this week.

Agentic AI “is starting to move from conference-room promise to operating-room reality in financial services, where banks, insurers and asset managers are testing software agents on the manual work that slows down decisions,” the report said.

The report cited recent findings from the likes of Snowflake, KPMG and The Economist based around the same theme: the first major gains are likely to be the result of assigning agents tightly controlled tasks like gathering data, checking documents, routing approvals and preparing recommendations.

“The larger shift is not simply faster automation,” PYMNTS wrote. “It is a new model for financial work, one in which firms use stronger data foundations, clearer governance and human oversight to turn fragmented processes into more continuous workflows.”