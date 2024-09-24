Google Reports 2 Million Developers Building With Its GenAI Solutions

Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini is being put to work by companies in a variety of ways, delivering answers, recommendations and new capabilities to both customers and employees.

More than 2 million developers are building with Google’s generative AI solutions, the company said in a Tuesday (Sept. 24) media kit shared with PYMNTS.

“We’re inspired by what customers are building and excited how quickly they’ve been able to move ideas from experimentation into production with our Vertex AI platform,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post included in the media kit.

“We’re also seeing major boosts in productivity through Gemini for Google Workspace, with customers saving an average of 105 minutes per user, per week, according to our recent study of enterprise customers.”

Ahead of the global virtual event Gemini at Work, which will be held Tuesday, Google shared in the media kit examples of use cases of Google’s generative AI solutions and the benefits they are delivering.

Indonesian FinTech GoTo Group built an AI-based voice assistant that helps the users of its GoPay app find and use features by simply saying what they want to do. The voice assistant supports the country’s national language, Bahasa Indonesia.

Moving and storage solution provider Pods is using Gemini to help its marketing teams incorporate real-time location, time, weather and neighborhood data into advertising. Its initial campaign powered by this information increased requests for quotes by 33%.

Sports company Puma is using Imagen 2 to create personalized product imagery in its online shop. By tailoring this content to different markets, the company is accelerating the time-to-market for its digital campaigns and improving click-through rates.

Lawn, garden and growing product supplier Scotts Miracle-Gro built an AI agent that delivers tailored gardening advice and product recommendations. Used by field sales associates, this tool will soon be offered to consumers as well.

Instant messaging app Snapchat deployed Gemini on Vertex AI to support its AI-powered chatbot, My AI. Since doing so, the app has seen more than twice as much engagement with its “Snapping to My AI” feature in the United States.

Google also announced in the media kit that it is now including the standalone Gemini app as part of Workspace Business, Enterprise and Frontline plans, providing more companies’ employees with an AI-powered assistant at work.

In addition, Google Cloud introduced a new application called Customer Engagement Suite with Google AI that brings together the capabilities of its most advanced conversational AI products with omnichannel contact center as a service functionality.

