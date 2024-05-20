Kyndryl and Nvidia Partner to Help Businesses Implement GenAI

Kyndryl has teamed up with Nvidia to provide both technology and services to businesses that are looking to implement generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions.

The company will use the Nvidia NeMo platform and Nvidia NIMinference microservices to address use cases like customer support, IT operations automation, fraud and loss prevention and real-time analytics, the companies said in a Monday (May 20) press release.

“By combining Nvidia’s generative AI software with Kyndryl’s capabilities, we’re uniquely prepared to help address and resolve the biggest pain points for customers seeking to integrate AI across their hybrid IT estates,” Hidayatullah Shaikh, vice president, software engineering at Kyndryl Bridge, said in the release.

Kyndryl provides technology infrastructure services, and its Kyndryl Bridge is an AI-powered open integration digital business platform that supports AI development and implementation in business environments for customers running full-stack Nvidia accelerated computing and software, according to the release.

The company will also tap into its Kyndryl Consult to help customers test, verify and deploy GenAI solutions, deploy applications and enhance the operational experience, the release said.

By leveraging Nvidia NIM, the company will add GenAI capabilities to Kyndryl Bridge to simplify and accelerate AI deployments for network and application management, per the release.

“As generative AI can scale productivity and insight for companies across industries, many organizations are seeking experts to help them quickly integrate AI applications into their operations,” John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at Nvidia, said in the release. “Kyndryl’s solutions and expertise in integrating full-stack Nvidia AI can help customers rapidly establish and scale their AI strategies.”

Generative AI promises labor- and cost-saving applications in every field, from healthcare to finance, according to the report, “Preparing for a Generative AI World,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration.

The AI field is attracting everything from startups to tech giants, all exploring use cases for the technology.

In another recent move, Kyndryl said in January that it introduced a generative AI-powered solution designed to automate and modernize business processes.

The company’s Kyndryl Workforce Orchestration services aim to streamline essential operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall digital workplace experience for both employees and customers.