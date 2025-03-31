Can Agentic AI Solutions Help CFOs and Treasurers Unlock Growth?

The world is on the cusp of a new era of financial intelligence. While many factors contributing to this evolution of enterprise capabilities, the bulk of them a blend of technological and behavioral, few of the financial landscape’s innovations are as exciting for CFOs and treasury leaders as the emergence of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the back office.

While news broke Sunday (March 30) that Apple is working on an AI agent that can dispense health advice, it’s across enterprise areas like B2B payments and procurement where software systems designed to optimize various processes with minimal human intervention, from cash flow management to invoice reconciliations, are poised to gain traction as a powerful tool.

After all, the concept of agentic AI refers to software entities capable of acting autonomously within predefined frameworks to achieve particular goals, each optimizing for their own objectives while finding collaborative solutions.

Imagine an invoice-processing AI negotiating payment terms directly with a cash management system. The invoice system seeks to maximize prompt payments, possibly by offering discounts or modified terms, while the cash management AI is focused on optimizing liquidity and preserving working capital.

These interactions are increasingly moving from the purely hypothetical to the practically implementable.

See also: How CFOs Can Solve for Resource Bottlenecks in Back-Office Innovation

A New Era of Financial Intelligence

Agentic AI can help provide a framework where systems don’t just react to inputs but proactively learn and optimize processes over time. From predictive cash flow management to automated negotiations with suppliers, agentic AI technology could potentially promise to enhance liquidity control, reduce transaction times and foster better supplier relationships.

Systems that autonomously monitor cash flows and recommend or initiate payments can dramatically reduce administrative overhead and improve accuracy. On the procurement side, AI tools can analyze supplier performance, predict potential disruptions and negotiate optimal contract terms based on real-time data.

The marketplace is already responding with solutions. Last Thursday (March 27), Tesorio announced the addition of an AI agent for supplier portals to its platform for accounts receivable (AR) automation, collections and cash flow management. The company’s new Supplier Portals Agent autonomously manages portal-based invoicing, from invoice submission to payment tracking.

Also on Thursday, enterprise orchestration platform Workato announced it had acquired DeepConverse, a support automation provider, in order to bolster its agentic AI capabilities.

“Within the space of the office of the CFO and accounts payable, that’s where GenAI may be most transformative,” Alex Hoffmann, general manager of North America at Edenred Pay, told PYMNTS.

“Do I want a central AI tool analyzing all systems? Or do I want AI embedded within key financial platforms like AP and ERP?” Hoffmann posed in a separate discussion. “The answer isn’t obvious, but it’s a crucial decision for CFOs.”

Read more: AI Agent Systems Are Here — Will They Transform B2B?

Agentic AI Represents a Frontier for CFOs and Treasurers

The rise of agentic artificial intelligence is not merely an evolutionary step in automation — it could be a redefinition of how organizations interact with their own digital infrastructure. As these systems mature, the role of chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasurers will increasingly be defined by their ability to design, deploy, and oversee autonomous financial agents.

Agentic AI capabilities could prove to be particularly valuable in industries with complex supply chains and variable revenue streams, where liquidity management is both critical and challenging. Agentic AI can act as a bridge between operational realities and strategic objectives, optimizing decisions at speeds impossible for human teams.

Yet the road to adoption is not without obstacles. Potential risks include data privacy concerns, algorithmic biases and a lack of regulatory clarity. On Thursday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) held a roundtable that revealed a cautious approach to Gen AI adoption within finance.

While the potential of agentic AI across the back office is immense, successful integration will require vision, strategy, and a willingness to experiment. Organizations must also address workforce implications as AI-driven tools impact traditional roles.

“Businesses often adopted payment automation in parts,” Holly Tennent, director, B2B payment solutions and card product management at Bank of America, told PYMNTS. “It’s important to ensure that we’re capturing the different priorities of AP, IT, treasury and procurement stakeholders.”

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.