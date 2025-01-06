Google Reportedly Bringing Gemini AI to TV Sets

Google is reportedly adding its Gemini AI model to TVs running its operating system.

The new offering, an addition to the Google Assistant’s voice controlled system, was previewed by the tech giant at the CES conference Monday (Jan. 6), per a Bloomberg News report.

According to the report, Google used the conference to preview an updated version of its TV software that features more natural voice commands, upgraded content search and deeper integration with YouTube.

The updated Gemini, set to debut later in the year, lets users conduct back-and-forth conversations with third-party TVs without having to employ the “Hey Google” trigger phrase for each command.

In addition, Google also spotlighted the ability to more naturally call up content, like asking to view videos saved to a user’s Google Photos account.

Bloomberg noted that the update marks the first instance of Google adding Gemini to third-party televisions using its operating systems.

Also at CES, Google offered a sneak peek at a new “always-on” mode for TVs that use sensors to tell if a user is approaching and show them information they might find useful, such as news reports or weather forecasts.

Google’s Gemini model was part of what PYMNTS recently dubbed artificial intelligence’s (AI) “leap year,” with it and other Silicon Valley companies rolling out new takes on the tech.

“The advances in 2024 point to broader changes ahead,” that report said. “These systems now handle uncertainty with more sophistication, explain their reasoning processes and adapt to new information. They tackle increasingly complex tasks across fields, from scientific research to creative production.”

With each new update comes improvements on the ability to understand context and explain complex problems. The impact goes beyond tech companies to reconfigure how businesses operate and industries evolve. New regulatory frameworks around the world are hoping to govern these tools, particularly when it comes to high-stakes applications.

“The drive for more capable systems continues into 2025,” PYMNTS added. “Competition among tech giants has accelerated development, pushing boundaries in machine reasoning and practical applications. The next wave of innovation may determine which approaches — and which companies — shape the future of this technology.”