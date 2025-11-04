Pay3 Recruits AI Agents to Conduct Stablecoin Transactions

Stablecoin payment platform Pay3 is the latest company to embrace agentic AI.

The company on Tuesday (Nov. 4) unveiled its Agentic Payments Platform, designed to allow artificial intelligence (AI) agents to autonomously “execute and optimize” financial transactions using stablecoins.

“As agentic AI adoption accelerates, enterprises are seeking infrastructure that supports autonomous decision-making and digital asset transactions,” Pay3 said in a news release, citing projections from Gartner that 33% of enterprise software will include agentic AI capabilities within three years.

Pay3 said it addresses this need by integrating stablecoin payments, intelligent routing and real-time settlement across major blockchains, letting AI systems manage pricing, billing and treasury flows, setting the stage for “AI-native commerce.”

“Stablecoins are building the financial infrastructure of tomorrow,” said Priya Karnik, Pay3’s co-founder and chief executive. “At Pay3, we are at the intersection of two generational technologies — agentic AI and stablecoin payments — making finance smarter, faster and more accessible than ever before.”

According to the release, Pay3 supports enterprise stablecoin use cases that include cross-border payments, treasury optimization, stablecoin acceptance and issuance. The company said it has direct blockchain integrations to “ensure flexibility across leading stablecoins and digital currencies.”

The release adds that Pay3 plans to expand its agentic payment capabilities by leveraging Google’s new account to account (A2A) open protocol, strengthening interoperability for autonomous agent-to-agent transactions.

In other stablecoin news, PYMNTS wrote last month about the currencies’ evolution from “niche curiosity” to one of the digital-asset ecosystem’s key rails.

“Corporate treasury use, programmable payments, and cross-border settlement are real, legitimate applications,” that report said.

“The institutionalization of stablecoins is underway, and traditional financial institutions are exploring issuance and integration. They combine the speed and reach of crypto with the stability of fiat. Yet the deeper story is more complex.”

Looked at in isolation, the report added, stablecoin’s share of illicit activity is materially larger than their share of overall volume, which could signal disproportionate exposure.

According to a fall 2025 report by blockchain analytics firm TRM, stablecoins accounted for roughly 30% of all on-chain volume in early 2025, but made up 60% of illicit volume.

“Criminal actors are not aloof to the structural advantages of stablecoins: price stability, rapid global transfer, and blockchain-native transparency combined with anonymity,” PYMNTS wrote.