Splitit to Launch Pilot Program Embedding Pay-Later Capabilities into AI Shopping Agents

The Splitit Agentic Commerce pilot program is set to launch in the fourth quarter, the company said in a Thursday (Oct. 9) press release.

Splitit’s initiative will allow registered AI agents to request real-time installment options within merchant checkout flows, will deliver these options through existing payment rails without redirecting users or requiring new credit lines, and will enable users to pay with their existing credit or debit cards, according to the release.

To ensure flexibility and interoperability across future agent ecosystems, the company’s solution will align with Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and OpenAI’s Agentic Commerce Protocol, per the release.

“Splitit’s mission is to ensure that seamless, transparent installments are built into this new paradigm from day one, not bolted on later,” Splitit Chief Technology Officer Ran Landau said in the release. “We look forward to partnering with leading merchants, platforms, networks and banks in developing meaningful use cases that can be beneficial to shoppers and brands.”

PYMNTS reported in August that agentic AI is embedding itself into everyday shopping and enterprise workflows and moving toward hands-off commerce for both consumers and businesses. In B2C, retailers are rolling out AI agents across customer interactions, making agentic AI an advancing reality.

The Splitit platform is designed to empower the payments ecosystem, Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”

The company’s embedded, white-label installment infrastructure puts issuers in control of the offer and merchants in charge of the experience, Sheth wrote.

“This mindset has become our operating model — what we call Splitit 2.0,” Sheth wrote. “It’s not a feature release. It’s a company-wide evolution. We’ve moved beyond eCommerce and credit cards into debit cards, DDA-linked payments, faster payments and in-store POS. Our platform has become a flexible technology fabric that lets incumbents move with the speed FinTechs — without sacrificing trust or control. And by leaning into this SaaS-based model, we are shifting our business to scale with the market.”

