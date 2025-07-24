Why Tech Only Works if It Solves a Human Problem

Highlights
Designing from the user’s perspective and solving real human problems, especially in onboarding and product usability, is becoming a guiding light in FinTech innovation.
Stax focuses on eliminating friction and enhancing loyalty by addressing elements like speed, trust and ease of use.
AI and intelligent agents are redefining commerce, enabling seamless, conversational transactions and proactive user experiences.
