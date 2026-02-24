Fed’s Cook Says AI Productivity Boom May Call for Broader Policy Toolkit
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said in a Tuesday (Feb. 24) speech that rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could pose new challenges for the central bank’s traditional tools as it fundamentally reshapes the U.S. economy. In remarks delivered at the National Association for Business Economics conference in Washington, D.C. as part of a panel on “AI and Productivity across the Economy,” Cook highlighted both the promise of AI-driven productivity and the limits of monetary policy in addressing labor market disruptions tied to the technology.