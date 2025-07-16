Partnerships Become Strategic Reset as ISV Growth Slows

Highlights
In a competitive payments landscape, differentiation hinges on strategic partnerships and vertical integration to foster agile, end-to-end solutions.
ISVs are shifting from pure growth to “profitable growth,” making embedded payments and strategic alliances critical new revenue streams.
Successful integration and sustained value in payments technology are as much about the right people and deep industry expertise as they are about the underlying code.
Watch more: Stax Turns People Power Into Competitive Advantage as Margins Tighten
See More In: Adam Gray, digital transformation, Featured News, News, partnerships, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, SaaS, Stax, Technology, video