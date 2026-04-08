The Emerging Middle-Market Growth Story Has a Cash Flow Problem

“The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c. This report examines a part of the U.S. business economy that is growing rapidly but often goes overlooked by financial providers: companies that have moved beyond the small-business stage but aren’t yet large enough to be served like enterprises. These firms are expanding into new markets, adding staff, investing in products and managing more moving parts. But the report shows that their financial systems often don’t keep up with that pace.

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The research finds that the biggest problem is not a lack of confidence or ambition. In fact, many middle-market firms are highly confident in their growth outlook. The problem is that the tools beneath the business are often too basic, too fragmented or too slow for what the company now needs. That creates operational strain. Firms report weak cash flow visibility, frequent shortfalls, delays in strategic investments and credit that may exist on paper but is not fast or flexible enough to support growth when opportunities appear. Many are also relying on personal financing to cover business needs, suggesting that formal financial support does not align with the realities of fast-scaling companies. The report argues that better integration, faster, more predictable payments and credit products designed for businesses in transition could help middle-market firms gain greater control and keep growth on track.

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In “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” learn how:

Outdated financial systems create problems for growing firms. Many companies in the emerging middle market are using systems chosen for an earlier stage of growth. The report shows how those legacy tools can limit cash visibility, slow reconciliation and make it harder to manage a more complex business.

Many companies in the emerging middle market are using systems chosen for an earlier stage of growth. The report shows how those legacy tools can limit cash visibility, slow reconciliation and make it harder to manage a more complex business. Personal financing is becoming part of business operations. A large share of middle-market firms say they use personal funds to support business needs. This points to a gap between what growing companies need and what traditional business credit actually delivers.

A large share of middle-market firms say they use personal funds to support business needs. This points to a gap between what growing companies need and what traditional business credit actually delivers. Payment and credit infrastructure can directly shape growth outcomes. Faster payments, stronger system integration and more flexible access to funding are not just process improvements. The report shows they can affect hiring, expansion, technology investment and the ability to act on new opportunities.

Inside the Report

“The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration, is based on a survey of owners, founders, vice presidents and executive directors at emerging middle-market businesses, conducted February 10, 2026, to February 26, 2026. The report examines how financial infrastructure gaps in systems integration, credit access and payment complexity are constraining the growth of U.S. emerging middle-market businesses and why the fastest-scaling firms are the most exposed. Our sample comprises 1,011 U.S. businesses.