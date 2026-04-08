The Emerging Middle-Market Growth Story Has a Cash Flow Problem
“The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c. This report examines a part of the U.S. business economy that is growing rapidly but often goes overlooked by financial providers: companies that have moved beyond the small-business stage but aren’t yet large enough to be served like enterprises. These firms are expanding into new markets, adding staff, investing in products and managing more moving parts. But the report shows that their financial systems often don’t keep up with that pace.