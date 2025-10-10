Nuvei to Power In-Vehicle Payments for Volkswagen Brazil

Some Volkswagen models in Brazil will be equipped with a customized payment infrastructure from Nuvei.

Through a partnership with Volkswagen Brazil, Nuvei will provide this solution that will enable the automaker to offer subscription-based connectivity services through an integrated app in its multimedia system, the FinTech company said in a Thursday (Oct. 9) press release.

With Nuvei’s customized payment infrastructure, Volkswagen will enable recurring payments for its connected car services and telecom providers’ data packages, according to the release.

Nuvei’s global reach will allow Volkswagen to scale this solution across additional markets, per the release.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to understand Volkswagen’s specific needs, and by architecting a solution that facilitates subscription payments for connected car services, we’re helping them enhance their customer relationships through seamless payment experiences,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in the release.

Embedded finance solutions enable merchants and businesses to empower their customers to make purchases without leaving a website, mobile app or other digital channel, Gigi Beyene, senior vice president of integrated payments at Nuvei, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in March 2024.

This attractively positions the merchant relative to peer businesses whose payment solutions may require end users to leave the commerce experience to perform a separate task, such as entering their payment details. These little frictions can add up to lost sales.

“Integrated payments have helped increase operational efficiencies, have reduced costs — and have changed the narrative for merchants,” Beyene said.

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority announced in September that it partnered with Volvo and Mastercard to launch an in-vehicle toll payment pilot program.

This program lets Volvo drivers pay tolls directly through their car’s infotainment system, with no need for external devices or mobile apps.

“More significantly, it lays the foundation for embedded vehicle commerce, with future applications in parking, fuel, EV charging and other everyday services,” the NCTA said at the time in a press release.

In April 2024, Sheeva.AI announced that its in-vehicle payment technology had been launched in Citroën vehicles in India.

With this technology, vehicle owners can pay for fuel at 32,000 stations across the country using their preferred Unified Payments Interface (UPI) provider through the automaker’s mobile app.