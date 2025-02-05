72% of Zillennials Trust Recommendations More Than Ads When Shopping

Social media’s influence on purchasing decisions is especially strong among zillennials, those born between 1991 and 1999.

According to a PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How Social Media Drives Zillennials’ Purchases,” more than 40% of zillennials are influenced by social media when shopping. Their preferences are shaped more by trusted sources than traditional ads, revealing a change in how companies should approach marketing.

Social Media: A Constant Presence in Zillennial Lives

Zillennials are frequent users of social media, with more than 90% checking their feeds multiple times a day. This rate is slightly behind Gen Z, the most active group, with millennials following closely at 90%. In comparison, even older generations, such as Gen X and baby boomers, are engaging with social media. The frequent use of social media highlights the opportunity for brands to connect with zillennials on these platforms.

Among the most popular platforms for this age group are YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. YouTube leads the way, with 81% of zillennials holding an account. The fact that so many engage with the platform without logging in suggests frequent interaction, which presents opportunities for targeted marketing. Understanding this dynamic is crucial for businesses seeking to reach this demographic.

The Influence of Social Media on Purchases

According to the report, there are four distinct shopper personas, based on the influence of social media on purchasing habits. Consider 40% of zillennials are categorized as “highly impressionable shoppers,” meaning social media influenced more than half of their purchases across multiple categories. Additionally, 26% fall into the “selectively impressionable category, influenced in one to four expense areas.

Zillennials demonstrate a higher susceptibility to social media influence than millennials, with 49% of Gen Z members identified as highly impressionable shoppers. These figures confirm the burgeoning role social media plays in the purchasing behavior of younger generations. Businesses must adapt their marketing strategies to reflect the influence social media has on shaping consumer decisions.

Zillennials Favor Trusted Recommendations Over Ads

When it comes to what drives their purchasing decisions, zillennials are more influenced by trusted sources than by traditional advertising. According to the report, 72% of zillennials said social media recommendations from friends or family influenced a recent purchase. This figure rises to 81% for highly impressionable zillennials. Similarly, reviews and testimonials played a key role in 72% of zillennial purchasing decisions, with 80% of highly impressionable consumers citing their impact.

Influencers also have a major impact on this generation, with 66% of zillennials saying an influencer recommendation impacted a recent purchase. Among highly impressionable shoppers, that figure jumps to 81%. These insights suggest businesses should focus on nurturing organic recommendations and positive reviews to drive sales, instead of relying solely on paid advertisements. By cultivating trust through influencers, reviews, and word-of-mouth, brands can connect with zillennials in a more meaningful way.