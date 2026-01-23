December Labor Economy Wage Gains Could Add $32 Billion to GDP, Even as Worker Confidence Lags
“Wage to Wallet™ Index: The Divided Recovery: Labor Economy Workers Face an Uncertain 2026” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence, WorkWhile and Ingo Payments. This month’s report examines the financial outlook of the Labor Economy—roughly 60 million U.S. employees who earn about $25 an hour or less and form the on-the-ground workforce that keeps production, distribution and service delivery running.