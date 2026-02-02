Millennials and Gen Z Power Earnings as Spending Moves Fully Digital

Highlights
Millennials and Generation Z now anchor earnings momentum across cards, banks and retail, reshaping how growth shows up on income statements.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows Gen Z compressing shopping, payments and savings into a single digital routine.
From American Express to Burberry, companies are reporting measurable revenue gains tied directly to young, digitally fluent customers.
Consumer spending among millennials and Generation Z is not merely holding up. It’s underwriting earnings growth across financial services and retail, while pulling daily financial life deeper into mobile channels.
