Commerce Giants Expand Into Stores With New Debit and Credit Cards

Highlights
Omnichannel shopping blurred the lines between digital and physical payment methods.
Commerce and BNPL platforms such as Klarna and PayPal are issuing their own debit and credit cards.
The cards satisfy shoppers’ desire for flexible payment methods, while bringing online commerce fully into the brick and mortar realm.
PYMNTS Intelligence has long tracked the rise of the Click-and-Mortar™ shopper, the tech-savvy individual who traverses eCommerce and in-store shopping armed with mobile devices.