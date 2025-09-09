Revolving Debt Spikes and Signals a Buildup of Credit Card Balances

Highlights
Revolving credit surged in July, growing at a 9.7% annual rate, much higher than prior months, the Fed said Sept. 8.
Consumers are relying more on credit, using it to cover gaps between spending and slower-growing incomes, with planned purchases dominating credit use, PYMNTS Intelligence finds.
Installment plan adoption is rising, especially for private label cards, signaling a shift in how those expenses are managed.
Consumers in August loaded up on revolving debt, a category that includes credit cards, as they reversed a slowdown, and in some cases, paydowns, on their balances.