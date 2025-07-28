Why Credit Unions Stuck in Innovation’s ‘Middle Child’ Tier Risk Falling Behind

Is your credit union innovating or just checking boxes?

For credit unions, innovation isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. But many credit unions, especially those in the middle tier, are overestimating their progress while falling further behind top-tier competitors. This new PYMNTS Intelligence report, created in collaboration with Velera, reveals how innovation leaders are separating themselves from the pack and what middle performers must do to stay relevant.

Drawing on survey insights from 500 United States credit union executives, 15,758 consumers and 1,996 small and mid-size businesses (SMBs), this report goes beyond theory. It examines the actual products, capabilities and partnerships that are shaping the next generation of the credit union member experience, digital transformation and where the biggest gaps lie.

Download "Credit Union Innovation Readiness" to discover:

Why size doesn’t equal innovation, and even the largest credit unions can become stagnant

What the top credit unions are doing differently to move fast and meet member demand

How third-party partnerships (not internal fixes) are the real engine behind innovation success

Which five high-impact product categories can drive member growth, business adoption, and Gen Z engagement

Don’t get left behind. “Credit Union Innovation Readiness: How Middle Performers Can Become Top Innovators” is your playbook for transformation, packed with data, benchmarks, and actionable strategies to help you close the gap and lead the market. Download your copy now and take the first step toward smarter, faster innovation.

About the Playbook

“Credit Union Innovation Readiness: How Middle Performers Can Become Top Innovators” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera collaboration. The playbook is based on a survey of 500 U.S. credit union executives, 15,758 consumers and 1,996 SMBs. The report examines how these financial institutions can accelerate innovation to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving consumer finance market.