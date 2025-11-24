Crypto Market Rout Is Putting Asset-Backed Stablecoins Under Microscope

Highlights
Crypto volatility in late 2025 has wiped out most yearly gains, creating instability across interconnected crypto markets.
For enterprises and institutions, evaluating stablecoin issuers requires deep scrutiny of reserve quality, governance, transparency, jurisdiction and redemption reliability — akin to traditional counterparty risk assessment.
Stablecoins, despite their name, remain vulnerable to broader market shocks due to uneven global regulation and mixed reserve structures that can include other digital assets like bitcoin.
Ongoing volatility in crypto has erased nearly all of the market’s gains this year.