Interactive Brokers Weighs Offering Stablecoin Services

Interactive Brokers Group is reportedly the latest financial giant eyeing the stablecoin space.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company is considering launching a stablecoin for its customers, though it has not decided how it will be offered, brokerage founder Thomas Peterffy told Reuters in an interview published Monday (July 28).

The report notes that Interactive Brokers, with a market value of around $110 billion, has a partnership with crypto platform Paxos and invests in crypto exchange Zero Hash, collaborations that allow it to offer customers the ability to trade in various cryptocurrencies.

The trading platform is now working on allowing instant, 24/7 stablecoin funding for brokerage accounts, along with supporting asset transfers for commonly traded cryptocurrencies, said Peterffy, who is nonetheless cautious about crypto’s wider adoption.

“It’s basically hard to grasp its fundamental value. If we see people adopting it and ascribing a value to it, I’m okay with that, but I’m still not convinced,” he told Reuters.

The firm is considering options such as allowing customers to fund their accounts with stablecoins issued by other financial institutions depending upon the issuer’s credibility, the Reuters report said.

Interactive Brokers’ stablecoin explorations comes as these tokens are becoming more and more legitimized in the traditional finance world, something that’s been “one of 2025’s most surprising events,” PYMNTS wrote last week.

“This legitimization is coming from the Oval Office, with this week marking the first in U.S. history with a clear regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers and crypto firms to operate under after the GENIUS Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 18,” that report said.

Soon after, Anchorage Digital and Ethena Labs joined forces to issue the first-ever GENIUS Act-compliant, federally regulated stablecoin.

Consulting firms such as McKinsey were quick to issue guidance for their clients around the use of stablecoins, and banks like Barclays introduced new thought leadership around the use of stablecoins in payments and banking.

The true opportunity, Barclays argued, is in programmable money: stablecoins that trigger smart contract execution in things like supply chain payments or capital market trades.

“Against that backdrop, and with the new law in place, multinational firms are increasingly embedding stablecoin rails into their payment flows — not to chase crypto profits, but to cut costs, reduce settlement risk and unlock real-time liquidity,” PYMNTS wrote.

“Once viewed as a bridge for speculative crypto trades, stablecoins are now being considered for more concrete operations like B2B payments, supply chain finance and treasury operations.”