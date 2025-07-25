This Week in Stablecoins: Wall Street Eyes Federally Approved Blockchain Rails

Highlights
The GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Trump on July 18, marks the first clear U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins, prompting immediate compliance moves from firms.
Instead of building isolated crypto projects, banks are now embedding blockchain rails into the existing capital markets system.
Stablecoins are evolving from speculative tools to core financial infrastructure, focusing on latency, compliance and settlement risk — though challenges like interoperability, regulatory clarity and systemic risk remain unresolved.
Perhaps one of 2025’s most surprising events has been the legitimization of stablecoins within traditional finance.