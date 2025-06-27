The Stablecoin Ledger This Week: Balancing Innovation With Oversight

Highlights
Stablecoins are gaining traction across global payments and emerging markets, offering benefits like faster cross-border transactions and real-time payroll.
Regulatory responses vary widely worldwide, with the U.S. easing restrictions, Europe advancing cautious but active frameworks and Asia taking a gradual approach.
Risks around monetary sovereignty, systemic stability and illicit finance are growing, as stablecoins accounted for the majority of on-chain criminal activity during 2024.
As 2025 reaches its midpoint, stablecoins sit at a rare confluence of opportunity and uncertainty.