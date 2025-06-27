The Stablecoin Ledger This Week: Balancing Innovation With Oversight

Risks around monetary sovereignty, systemic stability and illicit finance are growing, as stablecoins accounted for the majority of on-chain criminal activity during 2024.

Regulatory responses vary widely worldwide, with the U.S. easing restrictions, Europe advancing cautious but active frameworks and Asia taking a gradual approach.

Stablecoins are gaining traction across global payments and emerging markets, offering benefits like faster cross-border transactions and real-time payroll.

As 2025 reaches its midpoint, stablecoins sit at a rare confluence of opportunity and uncertainty.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

On the one hand, they offer real-world utility at scale, particularly within cross-border payments and emerging markets. On the other hand, they raise profound questions about monetary control, systemic risk and global financial governance.

Yes, stablecoins have matured into a system-level conversation for payments players. But for every promise of financial efficiency and inclusion, there are equally urgent questions hovering in the wings about illicit finance, monetary sovereignty and market disruption.

Read more: The Stablecoin Ledger This Week: Big Retail Eyes Crypto Payments

The Financial Future Is Being Tokenized

The financial establishment is taking note of stablecoins’ rise, and not from the sidelines. Payments giants like Visa and Mastercard are now embedding stablecoins directly into their core offerings.

Visa has outlined a strategy focusing on stablecoin adoption in emerging markets and for cross-border transactions, especially for regions with unstable local currencies or high remittance costs. The rationale is straightforward: a digital dollar that can be sent instantly, settled on-chain, and held securely represents a leapfrog moment for international payments.

Meanwhile, Mastercard on Tuesday (June 24) announced digital asset-focused partnerships with firms like Fiserv and Chainlink, aiming to create interoperable, compliant networks for digital currencies, including stablecoins. Fiserv’s own announcement to launch a proprietary stablecoin (FIUSD) by late 2025 further underscores the shift from speculation to strategic utility.

These moves are more than experimental. They’re structural investments in the digital future of money, as shown by the Thursday (June 26) news that FinTech platform Rain partnered with HR infrastructure firm Toku, enabling employees across 100+ countries to receive real-time wages via stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD and USDG. The stablecoin-based system bypasses traditional banking rails entirely, cutting time and cost from global payroll by leapfrogging legacy infrastructure.

See also: The Stablecoin Ledger This Week: Circle’s IPO, Cross-Border Banking, Monetary Risks

A Regulatory Balancing Act Between Progress and Prudence

Yet even as adoption accelerates, regulation looms large. The U.S. Federal Reserve this week rescinded mentions of “reputational risk” from bank supervision programs, a designation that had effectively restricted banks from engaging with crypto or stablecoin providers. By removing this barrier, the Fed has opened the door for more traditional banks to onboard digital assets.

Across the Atlantic, however, the tone is more cautious. The European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have issued stark warnings, arguing that widespread stablecoin usage could undermine central bank control of monetary policy.

Earlier this week, the BIS previewed its Annual Economic Report 2025, saying stablecoins “perform poorly” as a form of sound money.

Despite these objections, European lawmakers appear undeterred, moving forward with regulatory frameworks that allow stablecoin operations — albeit under strict oversight.

Meanwhile, in Asia, South Korea’s central bank is advocating a “go-slow” approach, recommending that stablecoins be introduced gradually, starting within bank-led pilot programs. It’s a compromise that reflects both innovation aspirations and macroprudential concerns.

This global patchwork of regulatory approaches illustrates the central paradox of stablecoins: they promise speed and efficiency in a system built for caution and control.

Read more: Project Agora Bank Consortium Counters Stablecoins With Programmable Fiat

The Stablecoin Ripple Effect Is Showing Growing Pains

No conversation about stablecoins would be complete without addressing the darker side of the equation. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering watchdog, reported that the majority of illicit on-chain financial activity in 2024 involved stablecoins — amounting to a staggering $51 billion.

FATF is urging nations to accelerate implementation of the so-called “travel rule,” which mandates that identity information travel with digital transactions above certain thresholds. Yet compliance remains uneven — particularly across countries where regulatory frameworks are still in flux.

Still, stablecoins’ technological momentum seems undeniable. FinTechs like Rain and Toku are proving that real-time global payroll via stablecoins isn’t just viable. It’s here. Visa and Mastercard aren’t merely adopting the rails; they’re building them. And traditional financial infrastructure is slowly giving way to more interoperable, programmable models.

But this isn’t a story of triumphant disruption alone. It’s a story about tension — between speed and safety, inclusion and oversight, decentralization and sovereignty. It is, in essence, a story about who gets to define the future of money.

The ultimate irony? Stablecoins may not be stable at all. At least not politically, institutionally, or ideologically.