This Week in Stablecoins: Building Next-Gen Rails for Enterprise Finance

Highlights
Stablecoins are transitioning from speculative assets to core financial infrastructure, with Fortune 500 companies, banks and FinTechs eyeing them for cross-border payroll, B2B payments and liquidity management.
U.S. federal initiatives, including a White House strategy and the SEC’s “Project Crypto,” are positioning stablecoins as compliant, fiat-linked payment tools vital to modernizing financial systems.
Firms like Visa, JPMorgan and Circle are developing enterprise-ready platforms for stablecoin payments, while startups like Stable Sea are attracting investment to serve high-volume commercial use cases.
Stablecoins are shifting from cryptocurrency novelty to enterprise-grade payment infrastructure.