This Week in Stablecoins: Public Experiments, Private Ambitions and a Race to Redefine Money

Highlights
Payment networks are exploring stablecoin rails as a defensive and offensive move to maintain relevance and potentially outcompete crypto-native issuers.
Issuers are expanding adoption through partnerships and seizing on legal nuances in the GENIUS Act that may allow them to bypass costly state-by-state money transmitter licenses.
The positive trendlines across the stablecoin space signal a shift in how digital dollars might circulate, while the more cautious ones trace a framework potentially set for a collision course between incumbents and upstart issuers.
In financial infrastructure, change often arrives slowly and then all at once.