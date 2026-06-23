Study Finds Stablecoins Need a Better Elevator Pitch

Highlights
Seven in 10 credit union members are unsure whether their institution offers stablecoins, suggesting that consumer understanding remains a larger obstacle than policy uncertainty.
Consumers show nearly identical levels of awareness and interest in stablecoins and cryptocurrencies despite their fundamentally different purposes, highlighting an education gap.
Digital wallets significantly increase stablecoin interest, indicating that familiar interfaces may do more to drive adoption than new regulations.
For much of the past year, stablecoin discussions have centered on Washington. Regulatory frameworks, reserve requirements and oversight have dominated conversations among policymakers and financial institutions alike.