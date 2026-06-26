New Nacha Rules Push Banks to Widen ACH Fraud Monitoring

Highlights
New ACH fraud rules now require broader, risk-based monitoring across both ACH credits and debits.
Unauthorized-party fraud now accounts for 71% of fraud losses, making credential theft and account takeover a central concern.
Banks will need stronger analytics, account validation and information sharing to satisfy both compliance and fraud-prevention goals.
Fraud deadlines arguably don’t attract much attention outside compliance departments. This year’s changes to the Nacha Operating Rules reshape how banks are expected to identify suspicious ACH activity before losses accumulate.