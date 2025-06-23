Plaid CEO Says Its Next Five Years Will Look a Lot Different Than the Last Five

Highlights
Plaid aims to become the go-to analytics platform for payments and financial services.
CEO Zach Perret says Plaid views its chief rival as “paper and old processes,” highlighting the inefficiencies of manual data submission and human entry.
Plaid anticipates a future where autonomous agents manage financial tasks on behalf of users and is positioning the company as essential for verifying user identities and aggregating data in that world.
