Neobanks Pressure-Test Gen Z Strategies With Traditional Banks to Win Crucial Market Share    

Highlights
Major financial institutions like Varo, SoFi and U.S. Bank pivot strategies to capture Gen Z’s significant buying power.
Personalized digital tools and real-time validation are reshaping how banks engage younger customers.
Continuous adaptation and anticipation of Gen Z’s evolving needs are essential to becoming their lifelong banking partner.
They account for 40% of consumers worldwide and will represent 31% of the workforce by 2030. With current purchasing power standing at $450 billion and expected to reach $12 trillion within five years, Generation Z — the demographic born between 1997 and 2012 — is reshaping how banks and FinTechs attract and retain customers.
