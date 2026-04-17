71% of Billion-Dollar Firms Face Agent Identity Threats
Agent-driven identity threats are becoming a defining challenge for enterprises as they scale revenue and expand across markets, increasing fraud risk and customer friction. “Scale Amplification: How Revenue Amplifies Agent-Driven Identity,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo, examines how digital identity challenges evolve as companies scale, amplifying fraud risk and customer friction. Its central finding is that identity verification is no longer just a compliance checkpoint. It has become a business issue that affects conversion, trust, customer retention and revenue. These agent-driven identity threats are reshaping how enterprises approach fraud prevention and customer onboarding.