Banks Overestimate Their Identity Defenses to the Tune of $34B a Year
As financial services firms push deeper into digital channels, identity verification has quietly become one of the most consequential—and most underestimated—forces shaping growth, risk and customer experience. “When ‘Good Enough’ Isn’t Enough: Digital Identity Verification in the Age of Bots and Agents,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo, examines how legacy approaches to know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) are colliding with a new reality defined by automated fraud, synthetic identities and AI-driven attacks.