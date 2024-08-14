France Keeps Mobile Wallets Ready for Post-Olympic Events

Download the Report Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: France By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Consumers in France are embracing digital wallets for payments. For example, more than one-third (38%) use them for online shopping. Surprisingly, we find millennials in France are more likely to use these wallets for online shopping than Generation Z consumers. In fact, Gen Z is the most likely to use them to pay when shopping in-store.

But facilitating payments and transfers is just one way consumers can use these tools. Digital wallets can be anywhere a smartphone is. Consumers in France are beginning to explore how the technology can be a trusted tool for nontransactional purposes.

PYMNTS Intelligence finds that consumers in France commonly need to confirm their identities. This suggests that the French market is ready to use these wallets to store ID documents and tickets. Other possibilities include facilitating travel and holding medical records.

These are just some of the findings detailed in “Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: France Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Google Wallet collaboration. This report examines consumer perceptions and use of digital wallets in the last year and into the future in the French market. It draws on insights from a survey of 3,365 consumers in France conducted from Jan. 11 to Feb. 5.

Inside “Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: France Edition”:

What tasks consumers in France are completing using their digital wallets

Which generations are using this technology the most

How consumers in France are using these tools for identity verification

Use cases for the technology in travel and events

What share of French consumers predict that using these wallets to access events will become the norm

Once consumers use a digital wallet to store credentials or show their IDs, most are satisfied with their experience. Download the report to learn more about what’s next for this technology in France.

This report is the third in a series exploring how consumers in various major economies are using this technology. Check out the series archive to learn more about how use in France compares to other countries.