Peloton Pivots to ‘Healthspan’ Strategy of Holistic Wellness

Highlights
Peloton is repositioning itself as a holistic wellness brand, moving beyond cardio to focus on strength, stress management, sleep and nutrition. It also plans to launch a loyalty program.
The company is targeting the younger generation, whose needs are more all-encompassing than cardio exercises.
New revenue streams include resale, micro stores, commercial partnerships, and loyalty programs, with cost-cutting initiatives targeting $100 million in annual savings by fiscal 2026.
Peloton is repositioning itself as a holistic wellness brand, expanding beyond its origins in connected fitness as part of a broader turnaround strategy to return to growth and sustainable profitability.