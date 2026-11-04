Circle’s $13.9 Trillion Stablecoin Paradox: More Payments, Less Profit Per Dollar

The next stablecoin battle is over money that stays put: Circle’s payments network is scaling rapidly, but its long-term economics depend on turning transaction volume into recurring fees and sticky corporate treasury balances — not just faster settlements.

The earnings boom comes with a margin squeeze: Circle’s $865 million in revenue included $182 million from an Arc token presale, while costly Binance and Hyperliquid distribution deals threaten profitability. Growth is increasingly expensive to secure.

Circle’s USDC captured 79% of stablecoin transaction volume, yet circulation remained flat and reserve income fell 8%. Moving more money isn’t necessarily making Circle more money.

Circle’s stablecoin business has a problem most payments companies would envy. Its money is moving faster than its earnings can keep up.

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Per the company’s third quarter 2026 results, announced Wednesday (Nov. 4), Circle’s USDC stablecoin processed $13.9 trillion in on-chain transactions during the third quarter, up 49% year over year, giving Circle 79% of stablecoin transaction volume on roughly 27% of circulating supply. Yet the amount of USDC outstanding barely budged, while the company’s core reserve income fell 8%.

That disconnect is becoming a defining economic question for the stablecoin industry. Digital dollars are increasingly useful for moving money, but the companies issuing them still make much of their money when those dollars stay put.

Circle’s third-quarter results suggest that the next phase of stablecoin competition will be fought less over transaction volume than over who captures the economics surrounding it.

See also: Stablecoins Changed the Rails but Haven’t Captured the Economics

Circle’s $13.9 Trillion Doesn’t Pay Like $13.9 Trillion

Circle reported $865 million in third-quarter total revenue and reserve income, up 17%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 85% to $317 million. But beneath those headline gains, the company’s traditional earnings engine weakened.

Reserve income declined to $658 million as lower yields outweighed an 8% increase in average USDC circulation. Quarter-end circulation stood at $73.9 billion, essentially unchanged from a year earlier. Meanwhile, every dollar of USDC in circulation moved approximately 190 times during the quarter, according to management.

Circle earns reserve income primarily from assets backing outstanding USDC, not from the number of times those dollars change hands. A stablecoin can settle dozens of transactions without generating the equivalent of dozens of new revenue opportunities for its issuer. That creates a peculiar business model tension.

The more efficient USDC becomes as a medium of exchange, the less its transaction volume alone reveals about Circle’s earnings potential.

During the company’s earnings call, CEO Jeremy Allaire acknowledged the strategic importance of making balances more persistent.

“We want those balances to be sticky,” he said.

Read more: Crypto Lobbies for Looser Rules as Stolen Billions Disappear

Circle’s reported growth also reflected an increasingly important distinction between recurring operating revenue and monetization of its blockchain ecosystem. The company recognized $182 million from its Arc token presale, representing roughly one-fifth of reported total revenue and reserve income.

Excluding that contribution, revenue and reserve income totaled approximately $683 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 70% as reported, versus 50% excluding the Arc presale. The difference matters because token presales are not equivalent to a recurring payments business.

Circle expects Arc to generate future revenue through staking rewards, token sales and ecosystem activity. But those revenue streams depend on network adoption, token economics and, in the case of staking, a planned transition to proof of stake.

Management declined to provide 2027 revenue guidance, leaving the scale of that diversification an open question.

Circle Is Buying Distribution. The Margin Bill Is Coming Due.

Circle’s other economic challenge is that the platforms capable of accelerating USDC adoption also expect to participate in its economics. Its five-year agreement with Binance, accompanied by a $100 million equity investment from the exchange, expands Circle’s reach into a platform with more than 300 million registered users.

Similar distribution arrangements with Coinbase and Hyperliquid are designed to put USDC at the center of digital asset activity. But that reach comes at a price.

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Circle’s net reserve margin declined sequentially to 37.8%, reflecting its Hyperliquid arrangement. Management warned that the renewed Binance agreement would add further pressure in the fourth quarter.

See also: What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

The strategy assumes that incentivizing major distribution partners will eventually generate enough additional circulation outside those platforms to offset the economics Circle shares with them.

Allaire defended Binance’s distribution strength while acknowledging that cyberattacks could trigger greater regulatory scrutiny. He added that Circle’s most consequential growth opportunity may be its Circle Payments Network, or CPN.

Annualized payment volume reached $41 billion at quarter-end and exceeded $58 billion by Oct. 30. Circle has begun monetizing some of those flows and expects material CPN revenue in 2027, supported by its planned $400 million acquisition of cross-border payments provider Tazapay.

“We are not shooting to, you know, let’s go repeat the margin structure of the existing payments industry,” said Allaire, warning analysts against modeling the business against conventional payment processors.

Instead, Circle expects blockchain infrastructure to compress payment costs substantially.

The CFO Is the Next Customer Circle Needs to Win

The coming implementation of the GENIUS Act could accelerate Circle’s shift from crypto-market infrastructure to corporate financial operations.

Management argued that regulatory clarity, stablecoin accounting standards and integration with existing treasury platforms are prerequisites for broad enterprise adoption.

Circle is already connecting its infrastructure with treasury software, including Kyriba, and systems serving SAP customers.

If businesses begin retaining stablecoins for working capital, supplier payments, liquidity management and investment, Circle could convert transaction activity into more durable reserve balances and additional service revenue.

But the same technology that makes money easier to move also makes it easier to move elsewhere.

Corporate adoption will ultimately depend on whether stablecoins deliver measurable improvements in liquidity, cost and operational control — not simply faster settlement. The stablecoin industry has learned how to make money move faster. Now it has to prove that faster money can make money.