Circle’s $13.9 Trillion Stablecoin Paradox: More Payments, Less Profit Per Dollar

Highlights
Circle’s USDC captured 79% of stablecoin transaction volume, yet circulation remained flat and reserve income fell 8%. Moving more money isn’t necessarily making Circle more money.
The earnings boom comes with a margin squeeze: Circle’s $865 million in revenue included $182 million from an Arc token presale, while costly Binance and Hyperliquid distribution deals threaten profitability. Growth is increasingly expensive to secure.
The next stablecoin battle is over money that stays put: Circle’s payments network is scaling rapidly, but its long-term economics depend on turning transaction volume into recurring fees and sticky corporate treasury balances — not just faster settlements.
Circle’s stablecoin business has a problem most payments companies would envy. Its money is moving faster than its earnings can keep up.