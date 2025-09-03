Fed Says Businesses Face Pinch of Rising Costs and Weak Demand

Highlights
Most districts surveyed in the Fed’s latest Beige Book report mixed or neutral signals on the economy, jobs and spending, with only Chicago improving in all areas.
Hiring is subdued and job openings continue to decline amid labor shortages and uncertainty.
Wage growth trails rising costs, with consumers sensitive to prices and businesses hesitant to raise them further.
The Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book survey—a qualitative assessment of the economy, small business and consumer sentiment—indicated that caution is the rule of the day.