Peloton May Launch Integrated AI Platform in October

Peloton reportedly plans to launch its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform and other new products as early as October.

The fitness company is set to roll out the platform, an updated bike, a refreshed treadmill and new branded peripherals, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Aug. 14), citing unnamed sources.

Peloton will also expand its offerings of refurbished equipment and self-assembly options, according to the report.

Reached by PYMNTS, a Peloton spokesperson said in an email: “We’re pleased to see such excitement about our product roadmap, but don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

Peloton CEO Peter Stern said during an Aug. 7 earnings call that the company will “employ advanced technologies like AI to enhance our ability to serve as personalized coaches.”

Stern also said the company opened two micro stores and plans to add eight more in time for the holiday season; launched special pricing programs for students, educators, first responders, healthcare workers and military personnel; merged two business units into a new commercial division to bring connected equipment into gyms, hotels and other facilities; and is developing a loyalty rewards program.

“Peloton is at a critical juncture in our transformation, a moment to invest intentionally in our future,” Stern said.

Stern, co-founder of Apple Fitness+, was named as Peloton’s new CEO in October and assumed that role on Jan. 1.

At the time of that announcement, Peloton had been struggling to combat a dramatic drop in subscription numbers and had started a restructuring campaign in which it cut jobs and scaled back its retail footprint.

The company launched an online marketplace called Peloton Repowered in July, saying it allows members to list and sell their used Peloton equipment and earn a discount on their next purchase of Peloton equipment.

Peloton announced its special pricing program in May, saying it delivers more accessible membership and purchase options and ensures “a seamless entry point into the Peloton experience.”

In January, the company updated a community feature in the Peloton App called Teams, allowing members to build expanded communities of up to 50,000 members, create public teams that other members can join instantly, and set unique leaderboard goals.