Bad Customer Service Drives 85% of Consumers to Seek Chargebacks
For years, merchants treated fraud prevention like seasonal window dressing — a necessary expense to get through the holiday rush. But this year’s PYMNTS Intelligence-Worldpay Payments Optimization Tracker, “Securing the Season: Fighting Fraud Without Losing Customers,” shows that strategy no longer works. What began as a December problem has evolved into a structural one, where the same tools that keep criminals out also define how shoppers experience trust, speed and personalization all year long.