RevSpring Adds Payments Tools to Oracle Healthcare Marketplace

Healthcare payments firm RevSpring has added its Arrived and PersonaPay solutions to Oracle’s Healthcare Marketplace.

“RevSpring’s Arrived and PersonaPay provide patient self-service and staff-assisted tools for scheduling, patient intake, and payments, creating one coordinated experience for patients and clinicians without leaving the workflow,” the company said in a Wednesday (Aug. 21) news release. “Coordinating the patient experience from pre-care through post-care increases accuracy and convenience, promotes faster payments and instills patient loyalty.”

Earlier this summer, RevSpring announced it had integrated lockbox payments into its digital payment platform, letting healthcare financial leaders get a unified view of payments made across all modalities.

As noted here at the time, the platform merged lockbox details with the other payments processed by RevSpring, including text-to-pay, point-of-service, call center, interactive voice response (IVR) and online self-service.

“More than 40% of patient payments are still mailed today,” Casey Williams, senior vice president of payment applications at RevSpring, said in a news release. “And although that number continues to decrease, it is important to have full visibility into all payment modalities.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that innovations such as unified healthcare platforms are helping alleviate some of the problems consumers said they frequently run into.

A little more than a fifth of consumers said they found the actual process of paying cumbersome, according to “The Digital Platform Promise: How Patients Want to Streamline Healthcare Payments,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Lynx.

In other healthcare news, PYMNTS wrote last week about a growing push to use artificial intelligence (AI) to decode the wealth of underused information in the health field.

As that report noted, AI is making inroads in the clinical setting through things like advanced note taking systems that use natural language processing and speech recognition to transcribe and analyze patient-clinician interactions.

“By automating clinical workflow activities, including clinical documentation, coding, prior authorizations and medication reconciliation, providers can focus a greater portion of their time on the patient, rather than splitting their attention between the patient and paperwork,” Brad Boyd, national healthcare industry co-leader at BDO USA, said in an interview with PYMNTS.

The shift could be critical, the report added in addressing healthcare’s labor shortages, especially in primary care.

“The primary care relationship has been eroding over the past several years, with patients turning to retail health and urgent care providers given their need for timely medical care,” Boyd told PYMNTS.