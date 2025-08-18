Forget AI, Robotic Process Automation Is Healthcare’s Hottest Technology

Highlights
Manual processes across billing, coding and claims handling cause delays, errors and revenue losses, worsened by staff shortages and higher denial rates, leaving patients confused and providers financially strained.
Robotic process automation (RPA) is transforming revenue cycle management, though implementation requires standardized workflows and ongoing maintenance.
Beyond RPA, combining AI tools like natural language processing, predictive analytics and machine learning with automation allows providers to anticipate denials, optimize workflows and shift from reactive fixes to proactive, predictive revenue cycle management.
Talk of innovation in healthcare often centers on new diagnostic tools, surgical robotics or artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled patient monitoring.