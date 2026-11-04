As AI Listens In on Doctor Visits, States Are Writing the Rules

Highlights
Abridge supports upward of 100 million clinical conversations a year, and Cleveland Clinic used Ambience Healthcare’s scribe in more than 3.5 million patient encounters in its first year.
Louisiana requires a spoken disclosure before recording, Rhode Island requires patient notice and a review of the note and California requires a disclaimer on AI messages no clinician has read.
Nearly half of 3,151 physicians surveyed by Doximity said their institution’s AI policies are “still evolving,” and HIPAA has no specific patient-notice rule for AI scribes.
Ambient artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare starts with a microphone in the exam room. An AI scribe records the conversation between a doctor and a patient, writes a draft note from the audio and hands it to the doctor to review before it enters the medical record. The doctor doesn’t have to type, but the visit becomes a recording.